Woman found tied up in basement • new poll shows mayoral frontrunner • CTA schedule disruptions

A man was arrested after a woman entered a suburban auto parts store and told employees that she'd been held against her will; a new poll this week shows who is leading the nine-candidate contest for Chicago mayor as the election is just around the corner; and some CTA customers are in for a charge in schedule while stations partially close for maintenance.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago man met woman on dating app, tied her up in his mom's basement and beat her: police: A Riverdale man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman he met on a dating app against her will and beating her. She may have also been sexually assaulted. According to Dolton police, the man had been holding the woman against her will in his mother's house since last Sunday.

2. Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot in third behind Vallas, Johnson: A new voter opinion survey conducted by M3 consultants finds Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson leading the nine-candidate contest for mayor of Chicago.

3. Some CTA stations to close on weekends until May: CTA passengers, listen up. Three Blue Line stations are about to close on weekends as the agency performs track work.

4. Dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across country, doctors warn: Doctors are warning of a dangerous fungal illness rapidly spreading across the country, especially affecting those living or visiting the California and Arizona areas. If you think it sounds like something from the cutting room floor of "The Last of Us" series, where a parasitic fungal infection devastates mankind, there are some very base-level similarities.

Breah Howard | Chicago police

5. Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in West Side attack: A woman was charged in connection with a violent attack last November in the Lawndale neighborhood. Breah Howard, 25, is accused of hitting and seriously wounding a 44-year-old woman with a weapon on Nov. 25 in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Road.

6. Man connected to killing of Chicago police officer Ella French asks for release: A man facing charges in connection with the killing of Chicago police officer Ella French wants to be released from jail. Eric Morgan is asking a judge to grant him bail while he waits for trial.

7. Two 18-year-olds killed in fiery drag racing crash in Chicago's West Pullman: It was a fiery scene overnight in West Pullman when a vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police said officers were already dispatched to the area following reports of drag racing. The vehicle somehow lost control. Officers witnessed it hitting a wall before catching fire.

8. Cook County elementary school teacher charged with hitting children during class: A Cook County teacher at North Elementary School has been accused of hitting children and "pulling their ears" during class. Lai Ying T. Escobedo, 44, of Palatine has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery, according to Des Plaines police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

9. Chicago drag racing leaves 3 dead after fiery crash: police: Three people were killed after a car smashed into a wall while reportedly drag racing on Chicago's Far South Side last Saturday night. Chicago police responding to reports of drag racing in the 10000 block of South Halsted Street around 11 p.m. saw a car strike a pole and hit a wall before catching fire.

10. 2 children, including 1-year-old girl, and man killed after being shot on I-57 in Morgan Park: Three people are dead, including two children, after being shot while traveling inside a vehicle on Interstate 57 in Morgan Park last Sunday night. At about 10:30 p.m., six people were traveling in a vehicle near I-57 and 116th Street when their car was ambushed with a barrage of bullets, according to officials.