Illinois Instagram settlement • girl killed by grandparents • Powerball jackpot winner

Instagram users in Illinois could qualify for a payout after a new class-action lawsuit was filed; a Chicago police officer was reported missing by his family last week; and a mother is speaking out after her father allegedly beat her 5-year-old daughter to death.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Illinois Instagram users can receive settlement money from new lawsuit Illinois Instagram users may be eligible to collect a portion of a proposed $68.5 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit that accuses the social media platform's parent company of violating state law.

The lawsuit alleges Meta Platforms, Inc. violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act via Instagram. Similar lawsuits have yielded money for users of Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and Google.

2. Chicago police officer reported missing by his family A Chicago police officer has been reported missing by his family.

His daughter posted on Facebook that he was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the railroad tracks in Hegewisch.

3. Mother speaks out after grandparents charged in death of 5-year-old girl: 'I look at him as a monster' The mother of a five-year-old girl who was allegedly beaten to death by her grandparents is speaking out.

Kimberly Elwoods currently lives in Georgia and said she was going through a rough time earlier this year and was looking for a permanent home and job.

4. $1B Powerball jackpot: Downtown Los Angeles store owner reacts to selling winning ticket The owner of a mini market in downtown Los Angeles is smiling ear to ear after learning his store sold the winning $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot ticket.

Kionna Kemp and Devan Flax | Provided

5. Chicago pair steals narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy, lead police on high-speed chase: prosecutors A man and woman who are both from Chicago are accused of leading suburban police on a high-speed chase after allegedly burglarizing a Walgreens pharmacy to get narcotics.

On Wednesday, around 1:11 p.m., Lombard police responded to a Walgreens store located at 309 W. St. Charles Rd. for a report of a burglary.

6. Illinois movie theater turning into a Barbie world this Friday You can enter a Barbie world in McHenry this week! The outdoor theater went full pink for opening weekend of the new Barbie movie.

7. Carlee Russell: Missing woman who vanished on Alabama interstate found safe Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, the 25-year-old Alabama woman who became the subject of a two-day search when she vanished after pulling over on an Alabama interstate to check on a child, has been found safe.

FOX affiliate WBRC reports Russell showed up at the home in Hoover, Alabama that she shared with her parents at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

8. Chicago man killed woman he dated after removal of Airtag he put in her car: prosecutors New information was revealed in court on Friday after a Mariano's employee was shot and killed the day before in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Around 9:12 a.m., police responded to a report of an active shooter at the Mariano's grocery store located at 2559 W. 95th St.

Christopher Brooks | Chicago police

9. 2 charged after Chicago police officer's son is shot during attempted robbery Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly shooting the son of a Chicago police officer during an attempted robbery Saturday morning in Morgan Park.

Christopher Brooks, 18, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of holding up a 22-year-old man at gunpoint around 1:48 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Western Avenue.

10. Barraco's Pizza delivery driver fatally shot during attempted robbery A Barraco's Pizza delivery driver was shot and killed during an armed robbery Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 41-year-old worked for the Evergreen Park location.