Week in Review: Gage Park murder trial • 'Chipotlane' opens in suburbs • Illinois has top US school districts

The man accused of killing six of his family members appeared in court this week, Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs, and two Illinois school districts were ranked the best in the nation: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.

2. Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog

An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, and went into remission.

3. Google lawsuit settlement: Judge approves payout for Illinois residents

A judge has approved a $100 million Google privacy deal that clears the way for Illinois residents to receive a payment. Those who filed claims and were approved to receive a payment will receive a check of about $154.

4. Josiah Brown: Toddler pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan dies from injuries

A 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier in Chicago by his aunt on Monday has died from his injuries, according to the medical examiner's office. Josiah Brown, of Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to Cook County Medical Examiner records.

5. Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. Niche also ranked Payton College Prep, Northside College Prep of Chicago and Illinois Math and Science Academy among the top performing high schools.

6. Woman watched her ex-boyfriend massacre 6 family members, she tells jurors

While in court this week, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family’s Southwest Side home in 2016. The massacre — which included two child victims — was the result of a robbery that spun out of control and netted the couple a mere $250, jewelry, an Xbox and a piggy bank, Jafeth Ramos testified in court.

7. Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police

Three people were shot last week at a gathering in Washington Heights on the Far South Side. A gunman opened the back door of a building about 9:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street and opened fire at the group standing inside, Chicago police said.

8. 'She deserved it': Chicago man allegedly tried to kidnap woman, poured urine on another and attacked a third

Prosecutors released disturbing new details this week in connection to a kidnapping attempt in the West Loop and two other attacks against women that occurred Sunday. Quavon Ewing, 32, is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street.

9. Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago

Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road.

10. Chicago man arrested after he's found with stolen catalytic converters, guns in Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights police said they have arrested a Chicago man for catalytic converter theft. Terrell L. Davidson, 29, was found early Saturday morning when Arlington Heights police said they interrupted a "catalytic converter theft in progress."