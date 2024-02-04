Week in Review: Illinois Lottery $10M winner • Glenside Middle School attack • migrant ID card scheme

A suburban gas station sold a $10.4 million winning lottery ticket; a shocking student-on-student assault was caught on video at Glenside Middle School; and three people were charged with selling fraudulent IDs, specifically targeting migrants.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Photo Caption: Mohammed Menoor, owner of the Shell in Park Ridge, sold a $10.4 million winning Lotto jackpot ticket for the Thursday, February 1, 2024 drawing.

1. Illinois Lottery player wins $10.4M after buying ticket from Cook County gas station An Illinois Lottery player won $10.4 million in Thursday night's Lotto drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell gas station, which was located at 2301 West Touhy Ave. in Park Ridge.

2. Chicago man on electronic monitoring arrested after officers make shocking discovery A convicted felon who has been free on electronic monitoring awaiting trial on murder and attempted murder charges is now back behind bars after a startling discovery was made inside his Chicago home.

Bertell Johnson had been out on bond since May 2021.

3. Disturbing video captures student attack at Glenside Middle School A shocking incident of student-on-student assault, that some believe was fueled by bullying and bigotry, was recorded on multiple cellphone cameras inside Glenside Middle School in Glendale Heights.

Instead of intervening, a crowd of students watched as a male student attacked a female classmate, pushing her violently into a locker and causing her to fall to the floor. The videos were shared on social media with some students using laughing emojis.

4. Cook County Sheriff: Migrants stole merchandise to obtain money for ID cards, 3 charged in scheme The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced felony charges on Tuesday against individuals involved in the manufacturing and selling of fraudulent IDs, specifically targeting migrants.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart revealed at a news conference that the investigation was initiated during inquiries into retail thefts on Michigan Avenue and in River North.

5. Chicago woman sentenced to probation, must pay restitution for defrauding Chicago Housing Authority A Chicago woman has learned her fate for defrauding the Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) and misappropriating government benefits, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Tuesday.

Catherine Brown, 49, had previously pleaded guilty to theft of governmental property. Now, the judge sentenced her to four years of probation. She must also pay $86,000 in restitution, of which she's already paid $50,000.

6. Illinois grocery store sells $500K scratch-off ticket; second top-prize-winning ticket sold there in 3 months An Illinois Lottery player is celebrating a life-changing victory after clinching the top prize of $500,000 on a Diamond Dollars scratch-off ticket.

The winning Instant Ticket, purchased for $10, was secured at Schnucks, which is located at 3134 11th St. in Rockford.

7. 3 siblings found guilty in attack on Aurora police officer: 'I'm going to kill you' Three siblings have been found guilty after attacking – including strangling – an Aurora police officer in 2021.

"This matter started out as a simple traffic violation and it ended in the three people being charged with serious felonies," said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser.

8. Off-duty Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly River North crash A Chicago police officer is facing charges after fatally hitting a pedestrian with her car in River North while off duty last month.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, 40-year-old Tangie Brown was allegedly driving a white SUV when she lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and struck a 56-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street.

9. Garfield Ridge crash: Man found dead inside flipped-over vehicle near I-55 identified A man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 3:29 p.m., police say a 69-year-old man was discovered inside a flipped-over vehicle in the 5200 block of S. Harlem Avenue. It had crashed into a small wooded area near the northbound entrance of Interstate 55.

10. You can rent a private CTA train for $3000 The Chicago Transit Authority lets customers charter private "L" trains for parties.

Looking for a way to get yourself and 34 of your closest friends from point A to point B? You can rent out a CTA train for your next event.