Stray bull found • Harwood Heights violent carjacking • New Lenox deadly crash

A stray bull that was on the loose for days has been contained; a man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman during a carjacking in the suburbs; and a driver was killed in an intense rollover crash in New Lenox.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Stray bull on the loose in Chicago suburb, police warn New photos have surfaced of a stray bull that's still on the loose in a Chicago suburb.

The bull was first spotted on Friday near the area of Route 62 and Old Sutton Road in Barrington Hills. But on Monday, police released photos of the bull that were captured by a resident's security camera.

2. Woman found lying in street after being beaten and carjacked in Chicago suburb: 'the area is getting worse' A 61-year-old woman was critically injured after being beaten and carjacked in northwest suburban Harwood Heights.

Police found the woman lying in the street right in front of her own home in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue at about 6:38 a.m.

Jemaine Maxwell

3. Man arrested at Cook County courthouse after month-long investigation into Mount Prospect vehicle burglaries A Chicago man is accused of burglarizing several vehicles in Mount Prospect last month.

Jemaine Maxwell, 20, was charged with two felony counts of burglary to a vehicle and three misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Peter Surdyk

4. Chicago Ridge man followed woman to Orland Park fitness center, stabbed her in parking lot: police A Chicago Ridge man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stabbing a woman, who he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with, in the parking lot of Life Time in Orland Park.

Peter Surdyk, 43, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery in a public place.

5. Driver identified following deadly rollover crash in New Lenox A man is dead after losing control of their vehicle on an interstate in New Lenox and rolling over multiple times.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to Interstate 355 at Interstate 80 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

6. Lombard police: 1 in custody, another at large after allegedly committing armed robbery, crashing vehicle One person is in custody and another is at large after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a western Chicago suburb Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lombard police, their department, along with several other agencies, were pursuing individuals wanted in connection with an armed robbery in a neighboring jurisdiction.

7. Mayor Johnson mocked for suing automakers for car thefts: 'The numbers speak for themselves' Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing backlash after filing suit against Kia and Hyundai over claims they manufactured cars that lacked appropriate anti-theft measures, ultimately leading to a surge in car crimes.

Democratic Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) mocked Johnson over the lawsuit on "Fox & Friends," calling the move a "play from a socialist playbook" as crime continues to ravage streets in the Windy City.

8. CPS teacher shot at White Sox game, questions loom Chicago's interim police superintendent was pulled from the microphone by Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday while answering questions about last week’s gunfire at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Now, we are learning a Chicago Public School teacher is at the center of the investigation.

9. Chicago couple transforms front lawn into award-winning garden Who says bigger is better? One city-sized garden is getting special recognition and paying off for a Jefferson Park couple.

Jessica Grzegorski and Bradon Webb won first place in the 7th Annual Chicago Bungalow Association Garden Contest.

10. 2 South Elgin High School students killed in Bartlett crash identified Two South Elgin High School students who were killed when their car collided with a semi-truck in Bartlett Thursday morning have been identified.

Bartlett police and South Elgin Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 25 and Keynon Road at 7 a.m.