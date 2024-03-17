Week in Review: Illinois Eclipse 2024 • Chicago Bears invest in new stadium • Dolton mayor gets sued

A total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Illinois next month; FOX 32's Lou Canellis breaks down what the new Chicago Bears lakefront stadium would look like; and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is facing lawsuits from former city and township employees.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Illinois Eclipse 2024: Tips for viewing the last total solar eclipse for 20 years

Mother Nature is putting together quite a show for all to see on April 8.

It’s going to be the last total solar eclipse that we will see for the next 20 years and Illinois has some of the best seats to offer.

2. Chicago Bears to invest over $2B in new lakefront stadium

The Chicago Bears revealed a plan for their new stadium Monday on the lakefront of the Windy City.

A source close to the stadium project tells FOX 32 that the team is investing over $2 billion in private money into a "publicly owned domed stadium and park space."

3. Tiffany Henyard sued by former Thornton Township and Dolton employees: 'Kicked to the curb'

Lawsuits against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard were filed Wednesday in federal court by former village and Thornton Township employees.

A group of former employees filed separate lawsuits against Henyard, the Village of Dolton and Thornton Township, alleging they were wrongfully terminated without just cause or due process, according to Custardo Law LLC.

4. Off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant shot 5 times after employee argument; offender in custody

An off-duty Oak Lawn police sergeant was shot five times near Richards High School Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the Oak Lawn Police Department responded to calls of a person shot at a business located in the 10800 block of South Central Avenue.

5. Man charged in Edgewater attack that killed 11-year-old, wounded pregnant mother

A man has been charged in the stabbing attack that killed an 11-year-old boy and wounded his pregnant mother Wednesday in Edgewater.

Crosetti Brand, 37, killed Jayden Perkins and critically wounded the boy's mother during a home invasion Wednesday morning at a residence in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, according to police. Jayden's 6-year-old brother witnessed the attack on his family but was unharmed.

6. Illinois Girl Scout expected to sell 100,000th box of cookies: 'I love making the world a better place'

An Illinois Girl Scout is expected to sell her 100,000th box of cookies next week!

Bristol Sjostrom, 12, of Gardner, has been dedicated to the Girl Scouts for seven years and is poised to reach a significant milestone by officially selling her 100,000th box of Girl Scout Cookies.

7. Chicago Bears announce a move at quarterback, agreeing to terms with Brett Rypien: What it means for the Bears

The Chicago Bears announced they've agreed to terms with D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Jonathan Owens and Matt Pryor.

As a bonus, they've announced a move at quarterback. The Bears announced they've agreed to terms with quarterback Brett Rypien on a one-year deal.

8. Measles in Chicago: Cases rise to 12 as health officials mobilize to contain outbreak

Health authorities at the local, state, and federal levels are working in conjunction to manage the recent measles outbreak in Chicago.

Two new cases were announced on Thursday, bringing the total to 12 — six adults and six children. All but two cases were linked to the migrant shelter in Pilsen.

9. Johnson unveils 'People's Plan for Community Safety' targeting high-crime neighborhoods

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is rolling out the first phase of a new program with hopes of rolling back crime. He's starting it up in four of Chicago's hardest-hit neighborhoods for crime, education, and unemployment.

It's called the People's Plan for Community Safety. It's a community-led initiative built on collaboration with community groups, youth leaders, researchers, and businesses. The goal is to address historic disinvestment.

10. 'How did we get here?': Parents, students concerned after brutal bathroom fight at Wheaton high school

Parents and students at Wheaton Warrenville South High School voiced their concerns after a brutal fight inside a bathroom.

The board meeting was held Wednesday night, and many who spoke to district officials let them know that they don't feel safe.