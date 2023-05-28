Arlington Heights woman charged with arson • botched prom dresses • K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

An Arlington Heights woman was charged with arson in connection to a fire that damaged the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe in Des Plaines on Tuesday; between 18 and 20 people broke into the post office at the Thompson Center in the Loop and an offender is dead and a K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty in suburban Geneva.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Arlington Heights woman caught on surveillance video torching Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe: An Arlington Heights woman was charged with arson in connection to a fire that damaged the Shrine of Our Lady Guadalupe in Des Plaines on Tuesday.

Virginia Roque-Fermin, 41, was arrested as police responded to the fire at 1170 N. River Road around 2:30 p.m., police said. Roque-Fermin was seen walking away from the shine covered in soot.

2. At least 18 people break into post office at Thompson Center in Loop: Between 18 and 20 people broke into the post office at the Thompson Center in the Loop early Monday.

The group broke through the front door of the post office in the first block of West Randolph Street around 12:35 a.m. and were able to gain entry to the vestibule portion of the postal station, police said.

3. Offender dead, K-9 officer killed in the line of duty after 'exchange of gunfire' in Geneva: An offender is dead and a K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty in suburban Geneva Wednesday afternoon.

4. Chicago designer takes 'full responsibility' after botched prom dresses: It was a prom nightmare for some teenagers hoping to go glam for their big night.

Now, a popular local dressmaker is issuing an apology.

5. Chicago area murder suspect arrested after being shot by 3-year-old: An Indiana man wanted for murder was reportedly taken into custody this week after he went to a hospital for a wound he suffered when a 3-year-old got ahold of a gun.

Authorities discovered Treyshawn Smith, 23, was wanted on a murder charge in Cook County, after he checked into a Lafayette, Indiana, hospital Thursday evening, FOX 59 reported, citing police.

6. Teenagers jump on cars and brawl, forcing cancelation of Tinley Park Armed Forces Carnival: Cell phone video taken by Tinley Park residents shows teens jumping on cars, running through parking lots, fighting and causing chaos along 80th Avenue Saturday night, forcing the cancelation of the Armed Forces Carnival.

Police say 400 teenagers were responding to a call on social media to gather at the carnival to form a "flash mob". It started at 8 p.m. and lasted a few hours. Families from the area trying to enjoy the event were scrambling to gather their loved ones and get home.

7. Cooper's Hawk reportedly closing in Chicago, while Gordon Ramsay restaurant opens in Naperville: Esquire by Cooper's Hawk will close in the Gold Coast on July 17th. It was the chain's sole Chicago location. The restaurant cited under-performance as the reason behind the closure.

The restaurant took over the former Esquire Theater space on Oak Street.

8. Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail dramatically reduced: Mayor Brandon Johnson has dramatically reduced the formidable bodyguard detail assigned to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Logan Square home, in an apparent attempt to get more Chicago police officers on the street.

Law enforcement sources acknowledged Lightfoot’s detail has been slashed. But a police spokesperson refused to reveal specifics, fearing it could invite more threats to a former mayor who has already had her share.

9. Viral video shows people fighting at O'Hare Airport, 2 charged: Two people were arrested and charged after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Monday.

According to police, the incident began with a verbal dispute while deplaning. Video of the incident is circulating online which shows a physical altercation occurring between multiple people in the lower level of Terminal 3.

10. Cook County man sentenced for stealing $250K Ferrari convertible in Hinsdale: A Cook County man has been sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing a high-end vehicle from a Hinsdale dealership in 2021.

Earlier this year, 26-year-old RaJohn Stewart, formerly of Country Club Hills, entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.