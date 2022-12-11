Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close

The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.

These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.

2. Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.

3. Concealed carry holder shoots 2 during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded two would-be robbers Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when a car with three teens inside pulled up, according to Chicago police. One of teens got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding his belongings.

4. Popular River North restaurant plans to close at the end of the year In an Instagram post, GT Fish and Oyster said they will wrap up business by the end of the year. Eater reports that some of their seafood menu items will migrate over to their sister restaurant, GT Prime Steakhouse.

5. Cause of deaths revealed after bodies of Chicago mom, her elderly father found in South Side home A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check on the residents of the home.

6. Polish man who went missing in Chicago found dead in Lake Michigan The body of a man from Poland who went missing after a night out in Chicago was recovered from Lake Michigan Wednesday morning. Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the lake around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Oak Street Beach. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

7. Halloween Heist: Cook County brothers stole more than $1M from armored truck, ATM at gunpoint, prosecutors say Two Cook County brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, Darrell Singleton, 18, both of South Holland, and a juvenile are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses, according to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Photographs show Brink's bags with loose cash, along with the handle of a firearm in the suspect's vehicle. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

8. No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.

9. Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1 A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. On Nov. 30, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace to find what Chief Brian Budds called a "horrific" crime scene: Vera Kisliak; her husband, Andrei Kisliak; their daughters, ages 6 and 4; and her husband’s 67-year-old mother all dead of "sharp force trauma" injuries.

10. Man killed, woman shot while exiting CTA bus on Chicago's South Side Two people were shot, one fatally in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday. The incident Dec. 7 around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 79th Street.