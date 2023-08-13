Child murdered 'completely unprovoked' • Chicagoans flock to Florida • Chad Oster charged

A man was held without bail for murdering a 9-year-old girl completely unprovoked just moments after she bought ice cream in Portage Park; a single mother was found fatally stabbed in the street near her home and a man is behind bars for the murder; and a recent study shows Chicago home buyers are moving to one Florida city more than any other in the country.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. No bail for Chicago man accused of fatally shooting 9-year-old girl 'completely unprovoked' A Cook County judge ordered a man accused of gunning down a 9-year-old girl last weekend in Portage Park to be held without bail.

Michael Goodman, 43, appeared in bond court Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Serabi ‘BiBi’ Medina on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

2. Lauren Pikor case: Man charged in murder has lengthy criminal history An hours-long SWAT standoff on Saturday ended with the arrest of a Tinley Park man wanted for homicide.

Police said 30-year-old Lauren Pikor was found with fatal cuts and stab wounds on the street near her home in the 5300 block of Diamond Drive in Oak Forest just after 10 p.m. Friday.

3. Chicago residents relocating to this US city more than any other, study shows Homebuyers from Chicago are relocating to one U.S. city in particular more than others, according to a new study.

The Redfin study suggests that departing Chicago residents are heading to Cape Coral, Florida.

4. Calling an ambulance in this Chicago suburb will now cost you significantly more The next time you call an ambulance in Hoffman Estates, it's going to cost you more money. It used to cost about $1,200 for residents and $1,500 for non-residents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

5. Chicago gunman pulls man out of car and kills him: police A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday on Chicago's South Side.

Around 5:10 p.m., police say the male victim was in a vehicle in the 6400 block of S. Artesian Ave. when another person inside the same car pulled the victim out of the vehicle and fired shots.

Jesus Toledo | Chicago police

6. Murder charge filed against 19-year-old in NW Side shooting A man was charged with murder in the shooting of a 17-year-old boy Saturday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Jesus Toledo, 19, allegedly shot Jesus Rojano Crespo around 2:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road in Hermosa, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

7. UPS to hire workers for new Chicago facility UPS is looking to hire workers for its new facility that just opened on Chicago's South Side.

The new facility is more than 178,000 square feet, and it will employ about 250 total people.

8. Video shows gunmen open fire outside Chicago gas station in deadly shooting Chicago police are searching for three suspects who fatally shot a man outside a gas station last month in the Chatham neighborhood.

CPD released video Monday that shows three people get out of an all-black Dodge Durango around 4:10 p.m. on July 26 and start shooting toward a Shell gas station at 8659 S. State St.

9. Family members identified after 4 found dead, 1 injured in unincorporated Crystal Lake The McHenry County Coroner identified four family members who were killed in their home in unincorporated Crystal Lake Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence located at 5805 Wild Plum Road at 3:56 a.m. after a female called to report a household member shooting their relatives.

David Bonner and Brianne Crannell | Provided

10. Cook County man and woman rob gas station at knifepoint: prosecutors A Chicago man and Park Ridge woman are being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly robbing a gas station at knifepoint Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., Lombard police responded to an armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station located at 931 E. Roosevelt Rd.