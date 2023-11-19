Waukegan family brings woman's body home • Scooby's heads to Hall of Fame • Chicago firefighter dies in blaze

A suburban family is grieving the loss of a loved one whose body was temporarily stuck overseas; a Downers Grove restaurant has been inducted into the Hot Dog Hall of Fame; and the city of Chicago is mourning a firefighter who died battling a blaze in Lincoln Park.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Grieving Chicago-area family struggling to bring daughter's body home from overseas A Chicago-area family is grieving after the sudden death of a loved one happened overseas. They are remembering their beloved daughter, sister, friend, and mother to two little girls.

The family later announced they were in the process of getting their family member, Justice Gatlin, home.

2. Winning $500K Illinois Lottery ticket sold for Nov. 12 drawing An Illinois Lottery player won half-a-million dollars over the weekend.

The online winner played Sunday's midday Lucky Day Lotto and matched all five numbers, which were: 10-36-37-40-45. The jackpot was $500,000.

Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge | Provided

3. McHenry County judge found dead in his chambers, officials say A McHenry County judge unexpectedly passed away Monday morning.

According to the Office of the Chief Judge Michael Chmiel, Associate Judge Michael E. Coppedge was found unresponsive in his chambers at the Judicial Center. He was then taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

4. Downers Grove restaurant inducted into Hot Dog Hall of Fame A beloved Downers Grove hot dog stand is Vienna Beef's latest inductee into the National Hot Dog Hall of Fame!

Scooby's on Prince Street received that honor Wednesday morning at a ceremony, where officials from Vienna Beef presented owners with a commemorative plaque and customers were treated to free Chicago-style dogs.

5. Cook County shooting: Man found dead on porch in Chicago suburb A man was found fatally shot Friday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person down and bleeding in the 800 block of S. Plum Grove Rd.

6. Chicago firefighter dies after battling Lincoln Park fire A Chicago firefighter who was badly injured while battling an extra-alarm fire Monday morning at a building in Lincoln Park on the city's North Side has died.

Firefighter Andrew "Drew" Price sustained serious injuries after a "bad fall" while fighting the fire at a four-story mixed occupancy building in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, fire commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said during a press conference. She said the building was occupied at the time of the fire.

7. Chicago suburb property owners face potential tax hike Property owners in one Chicago suburb could soon see higher tax bills.

In a recent development, the St. Charles City Council has given preliminary approval to the 2023 property tax levy, signaling a potential three-percent increase in property taxes in 2024.

8. 3 Colombian migrants charged with scamming woman out of more than $20K at suburban grocery store Three Colombian migrants have been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from a woman in suburban Addison last week.

Prosecutors say Miguel Pena-Gomez, 43, Liliana Nagles-Cuesta, 49 and Angela Posada-Acosta, 45, scammed a woman outside the Caputo’s Fresh Market located at 510 W. Lake Street on Nov. 7.

9. Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits central Illinois: USGS A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit Illinois Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

At first, some people in La Salle thought it was a plane crash, someone pounding on the door, or even a chemical explosion, but no one ever guessed it would be an earthquake in north central Illinois.

10. Witness speaks out after 23 injured, 3 critically in CTA Yellow Line train crash; service remains suspended At least 23 people were injured, some of them critically, after a CTA Yellow Line train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning near the Howard station in Rogers Park.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash, which happened around 10:35 a.m. in the Howard Rail Yard near Howard Street and Chicago Avenue.