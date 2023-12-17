Week in Review: Brissa Romero disappearance • Illinois lottery winner • Chicago police chase ends in arrests

A heartbreaking end to the search for a 17-year-old who went missing from the Chicago suburbs; a winning $650,000 lottery ticket was sold in Cook County; and three men are facing charges for leading police on a high-speed chase from Oak Brook to Chicago.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Brissa Romero: Body pulled from suburban pond identified as missing teen The body that was recovered from a retention pond Tuesday morning in Vernon Hills has been identified as missing 17-year-old Brissa Romero who plunged her car into the water over a week ago.

The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that the body was that of Brissa Romero.

2. Winning $650K Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb A winning Illinois Lottery ticket was sold on Friday in suburban Chicago.

The Lucky Day Lotto winner matched all five numbers in the Friday evening draw. The jackpot was worth $650,000. The winning numbers were: 6-16-37-38-44.

(left to right) Jeremiah Dawson, Travon Garland, and Isaiah Dukes. Photos courtesy of DuPage County State's Attorney

3. 3 Chicago men arrested with multiple loaded guns following high-speed police chase: prosecutors Three men were charged after leading police on a high-speed chase from suburban Oak Brook to Chicago on Wednesday.

Jeremiah Dawson, 21, Travon Garland, 19, and Isaiah Dukes, 26, all of Chicago, were arrested in the 6400 block of West Higgins Avenue where police found several loaded weapons in their car following a pursuit.

4. South Shore murder: Missing teen found strangled to death in Chicago A missing Chicago teenager was found strangled to death inside a home Tuesday night on the city's South Side.

Around 7:24 p.m., police said the female victim was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue.

5. 17-year-old driver indicted in crash that killed 2 South Elgin High School students A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection to a crash that left two South Elgin High School students dead in Bartlett last summer.

Prosecutors say Aanomeya Henry, of Elgin, was driving under the influence of marijuana with three passengers in her car.

6. Matthew Perry cause of death: Final coroner report released The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released their final report on the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, noting that the sitcom icon died from "acute effects of ketamine."

Jainer Efrain Guttierrez Quintero, 30, and Estivenson Martinez Artigas, 28, both of Venezuela, appeared in court Monday morning. (Provided by DuPage County State's Attorney)

7. 2 Venezuelan migrants charged with robbing Oak Brook Macy's on the same day Two Venezuelan migrants are facing theft charges after robbing the Oak Brook Macy's store last Sunday in separate incidents, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Jainer Efrain Guttierrez Quintero, 30, and Estivenson Martinez Artigas, 28, both of Venezuela, appeared in court Monday morning. Each of the men is charged with one count of retail theft, which is a Class 3 Felony, according to officials.

8. Gary fire: Massive flames rip through former Emerson High School in northwest Indiana A massive fire broke out at a historic high school in northwest Indiana on Saturday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Gary Fire Department responded to Emerson High School, located at 716 E. 7th Ave. Merrillville and Munster fire departments also responded to the scene due to the heavy blaze.

9. Cook County man charged with breaking into Joliet home, fatally shooting woman A South Chicago Heights man faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, after allegedly breaking into a woman's Joliet home and killing her on Wednesday.

Around 10:39 p.m., police say they received a 911 call from a woman reporting that a man – later identified as Willie Banks – was trying to break into her home in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive.

10. Chicago man charged after pregnant woman's body found on side of the road in Lake County A Chicago man was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Lewis, whose body was found on the side of the road in suburban Old Mill Creek in November.

Juan A. Vega-Montoya, 37, of the 2100 block of North Narragansett Avenue, was identified as a potential suspect in Lewis' death by Lake County Sheriff's detectives.