Bitter cold is coming • man on parole kills 3 outside NW Side bar • missing girl found dead in Evanston hotel

1. Bitter cold is coming for Chicago The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air is coming for Chicago with a major pattern change right around the corner.

2. Chicago man on parole fatally shot three people, wounded another after being kicked out of party: police A convicted felon who was on parole has been charged in a fatal shooting that occurred during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar last Sunday. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, of Chicago, faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.

He was taken into custody Monday and was officially charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for the niece of the bar's owner. The niece was seriously wounded and her father, Ricky Vera, 50, was killed. Two of the woman’s friends, Mario Pozuelos, and Mercedes Tavares, also died.

3. Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased girl in a room on the sixth floor. The girl was identified as 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings from Chicago. Prior to her death, Jennings had been reported as a missing runaway.

4. $450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 last Friday's evening drawing.

5. Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping.

6. Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said.

7. Chicago man accused of killing 44-year-old man, teen girl Edwin Lagunas, 18, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. At about 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 20, a group was standing in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when Lagunas allegedly opened fire.A 15-year-old girl was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

8. Chicagoans urged to prepare for winter weather ahead of bitter cold, snow Chicago has experienced mild weather so far this winter but snow and bitter cold temperatures are on the way. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other officials held a news conference Thursday to inform residents on how to get prepared and take advantage of city services this season.

9. Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94 A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the male victim was traveling in the area when his vehicle was fired upon from another driver. Using automated license plate readers, police were able to identify and locate the suspect. He was identified as Charles R. Kilpatrick Jr.

10. Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago were held today, who would you be most likely to support?" Congressman Chuy Garcia won 28 percent; former Chicago Public Schools’ CEO Paul Vallas was at 19 percent; Mayori Lightfoot was at 15 percent and businessman/philanthropist Willie Wilson was at 13 percent.