DNC in Chicago: Photos, videos capture Day 3 at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago on Wednesday, and with it comes high-profile names as well as demonstrations.
The third night of the convention will be headlined by Minnesota Governor and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, as well as former President Bill Clinton.
US comedian Kenan Thompson (L) does a stage check on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Chicago protests continue on Day 3 of DNC
Protesters arent letting up as the DNC moves forward on Day 3.
Protesters contaminate DNC breakfast with maggots at Chicago hotel: officials
An investigation is underway after a group of protesters allegedly slipped maggots into food that was served during a Democratic National Convention breakfast.
Chicago Converse popup store draws DNC delegates leading up to Kamala speech
Converse sneakers have a been a longtime staple of Kamala Harris wardrobe.
Don Scott, a Virginia delegate, is the first Black House speaker in states history
Don Scott, A Virginia delegate and the states first Black House speaker, sat down with FOX 32s Terrence Lee in studio for an interview.
‘Enough is enough’: 2 CPD officers injured, dozens arrested after protesters clash with police
Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested Tuesday after clashing with police during a protest that began outside the Israeli consulate and spilled out onto the surrounding streets on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC organizers give Day 3 briefing
The third day of the DNC is anticipated to center on rallying the party around its core policy priorities.
Gov. Walz to speak on Day 3 of the DNC
Gov. Walz will introduce himself to America at the DNC Wednesday night.
Buttigieg addresses Illinois delegates at DNC breakfast
Illinois delegates were treated to surprise speeches from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock at their daily breakfast.
Chicago DNC: Takeaways from Day 2, look ahead at Walz's nomination
The Obamas continued to hype up Democrats, riding President Biden's wave from the first night of the DNC. Political strategist Peter Giangreco takes a look ahead at Day Three when Gov. Tim Walz will accept his nomination.
Full Speech: Barack Obama delivers headline address at Chicago DNC Night 2
Former President Barack Obama delivered the headline address Tuesday night at the DNC in Chicago.
FULL SPEECH: Michelle Obama takes jabs at Trump in speech at DNC
Former first lady Michelle Obama made an impassioned address at the Democratic National Convention and had some choice words for Donald Trump.
Arrests made at Pro-Palestinian rally outside Israeli Consulate
At least four people were handcuffed as protesters rallied outside the building that houses the Israel Consulate on Tuesday, prompting confrontations with police.
Pritzker addresses DNC on Day 2: Trump chooses cruelty every time
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention ahead of former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.
Bulls' intro music powers Pritzker's delegate roll call at DNC
Governor JB Pritzker brought a touch of Chicago flair to the Democratic National Convention by leading the ceremonial delegate roll call for Illinois to the iconic Bulls starting lineup music.
Chicago breweries showcase craft creations with special DNC brews
All things Illinois are on display this week for the Democratic National Convention, including the state’s booming craft brewing industry. Some local breweries have teamed up with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s team for a special DNC brew to highlight their work.
‘Very tough election’: Former White House chief of staff Bill Daley on Kamala's chances
Bill Daley, the former White House chief of staff, sat down with FOX 32's Dawn Hasbrouck to discuss the 2024 presidential race.
‘He’s promising a bloodbath': Biden rips into Trump during DNC speech in Chicago
President Joe Biden delivered the headline address Monday night in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.
Ashley Biden: ‘Dad, you are still my best friend’
President Joe Biden's daughter delivers remarks ahead of his speech at the DNC.
'We can't afford to lose': First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses DNC in Chicago
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke Monday in Chicago on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago DNC: Several arrested during protest chaos outside United Center
Chicago protesters breached a security fence outside the United Center on Monday as thousands inside prepared for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC in Chicago: Hillary Clinton rouses Dems on Day 1 of convention
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was greeted with prolonged applause, saluted Kamala Harris while noting her potential to break the "highest, hardest glass ceiling" to become America's first female president. Clinton was the Democratic nominee in 2016, but she lost that election to Trump.
Harris makes surprise appearance on DNC's first day
Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on DNC's first day and thanked President Biden for his historic leadership.
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on why Kamala Harris can beat Donald Trump
FOX 32's Dawn Hasbrouck sat down with Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton to discuss Chicago hosting the DNC and why Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump in the general election.
Rev. Al Sharpton on the historic presidential nomination of Kamala Harris
Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and his excitement for the Kamala Harris campaign.
DNC in Chicago: Rev. Jesse Jackson receives standing ovation on first night of convention
Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton, made an appearance during the first night at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.
‘Greatest fricken city in the world’: Chicago mayor welcomes delegates at United Center
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Monday at the DNC to welcome all the delegates.
