DNC in Chicago: Photos, videos capture Day 4 at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention concludes in Chicago on Thursday, and with it comes high-profile names as well as demonstrations.
The fourth night of the convention will be headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris. Another noticeable appearance will be former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who supported impeaching Donald Trump following the events of Jan. 6.
Check out our FOX 32 photo gallery below to see moments from Day 4 of the convention. This story will be updated as the night progresses.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: An attendee wears Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris-related apparel during the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Why Chicagos the perfect city for the DNC, college professor weighs in
FOX 32s Sylvia Perez sat down with Connie Mixon, political science professor from Elmhurst University, to discuss why Chicago was chosen as the host city for the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez weighs in on how CPD has handled DNC protests
FOX 32s Scott Schneider sat down with Alderman Ray Lopez to discuss the Chicago Police Departments handling of the protests during the Democratic National Convention.
AllHipHop.com CEO Chuck Creekmur talks DNC, social media's role
Chuck Creekmur discusses how social media is playing a big role at the DNC.
Uncommitted DNC delegates protest outside United Center
Uncommitted delegates are staging a sit-in, demanding that a Palestinian speak at the DNC.
Cook County Board President talks final day of the DNC
FOX 32 spoke with Toni Preckwinkle about the final day of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC in Chicago: All eyes on Kamala Harris as she makes her case to voters
A lot is on the line Thursday night for Vice President Kamala Harris as she is set to accept the Democratic nomination at the DNC. It will be the biggest speech of her life and the first time she is laying out her case for people to vote for her. Retired Sun Times columnist Maudlyne Ihejirika joined Good Day Chicago to share her analysis.
What will Kamala Harris speak about on the final night of the DNC?
What can viewers expect to hear from VP Kamala Harris on the final night of the DNC?
Full speech: Tim Walz accepts vice presidential nomination at DNC
Tim Walz has officially accepted the vice presidential nomination for the Democratic Party at the DNC.
Full DNC Speech from Oprah Winfrey: "Im calling on all you independents and all you undecideds"
Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Chicago DNC and gave an address Wednesday night.
Nancy Pelosi on pushing Biden out: ‘I cried over this’
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday acknowledged her role in encouraging President Joe Biden to step aside, a decision she said she found emotionally difficult.
Maggots dropped in DNC delegate breakfast
An investigation is underway after a group of protesters allegedly slipped maggots into food that was served during a Democratic National Convention breakfast.
Chicago parents of Hamas hostage speak at Democratic National Convention
Palestine and Israel are indeed in the spotlight this week both inside and outside the Democratic National Convention. Tia Ewing has an emotional address from the Chicago parents of a Hamas hostage.
Chicago DNC: Protesters storm CTA station
Protests continued Wednesday in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention. Demonstrators stormed a CTA station on the citys West Side.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosis Full DNC Speech: "Stand together... choose Democracy"
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the DNC Wednesday night.
Bill Clinton Full DNC Speech: "We got a clear choice: ‘We the People' versus ‘Me, Myself and I’"
Former President Bill Clinton gave an address at the Democratic National Convention, highlighting his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Kamala Harris set to make history in Chicago with presidential nomination acceptance
Chicago is about to write another chapter in the history of U.S. presidents. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the Democratic Party nomination for president at the United Center on Thursday night.
Friend of Michelle Obama opens up about former First Lady
Santita Jackson spoke with Dawn Hasbrouk about former First Lady Michelle Obama.
19-year-old Northbrook woman attends DNC as Illinois’ Youngest Delegate
A graduate of Glenbrook North is serving as an Illinois delegate at the Democratic National Convention.
Former IL Republican Congressman Joe Walsh in full support of Kamala Harris
Former IL Republican Congressman Joe Walsh is joining several other Republicans in advocating for Kamala Harris. Walsh went from saying "get your muskets out to vote for Trump" to being a Republican for Harris.
Full Speech: Barack Obama delivers headline address at Chicago DNC Night 2
Former President Barack Obama delivered the headline address Tuesday night at the DNC in Chicago.
FULL SPEECH: Michelle Obama takes jabs at Trump in speech at DNC
Former first lady Michelle Obama made an impassioned address at the Democratic National Convention and had some choice words for Donald Trump.
Arrests made at Pro-Palestinian rally outside Israeli Consulate
At least four people were handcuffed as protesters rallied outside the building that houses the Israel Consulate on Tuesday, prompting confrontations with police.
Pritzker addresses DNC on Day 2: Trump chooses cruelty every time
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker delivered remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention ahead of former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.
Bulls' intro music powers Pritzker's delegate roll call at DNC
Governor JB Pritzker brought a touch of Chicago flair to the Democratic National Convention by leading the ceremonial delegate roll call for Illinois to the iconic Bulls starting lineup music.
Chicago breweries showcase craft creations with special DNC brews
All things Illinois are on display this week for the Democratic National Convention, including the state’s booming craft brewing industry. Some local breweries have teamed up with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s team for a special DNC brew to highlight their work.
‘Very tough election’: Former White House chief of staff Bill Daley on Kamala's chances
Bill Daley, the former White House chief of staff, sat down with FOX 32's Dawn Hasbrouck to discuss the 2024 presidential race.
‘He’s promising a bloodbath': Biden rips into Trump during DNC speech in Chicago
President Joe Biden delivered the headline address Monday night in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.
Ashley Biden: ‘Dad, you are still my best friend’
President Joe Biden's daughter delivers remarks ahead of his speech at the DNC.
'We can't afford to lose': First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses DNC in Chicago
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke Monday in Chicago on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago DNC: Several arrested during protest chaos outside United Center
Chicago protesters breached a security fence outside the United Center on Monday as thousands inside prepared for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC in Chicago: Hillary Clinton rouses Dems on Day 1 of convention
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was greeted with prolonged applause, saluted Kamala Harris while noting her potential to break the "highest, hardest glass ceiling" to become America's first female president. Clinton was the Democratic nominee in 2016, but she lost that election to Trump.
Harris makes surprise appearance on DNC's first day
Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on DNC's first day and thanked President Biden for his historic leadership.
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on why Kamala Harris can beat Donald Trump
FOX 32's Dawn Hasbrouck sat down with Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton to discuss Chicago hosting the DNC and why Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump in the general election.
Rev. Al Sharpton on the historic presidential nomination of Kamala Harris
Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and his excitement for the Kamala Harris campaign.
DNC in Chicago: Rev. Jesse Jackson receives standing ovation on first night of convention
Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton, made an appearance during the first night at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.
‘Greatest fricken city in the world’: Chicago mayor welcomes delegates at United Center
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Monday at the DNC to welcome all the delegates.
