DNC in Chicago: Photos, videos capture Day 4 at the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention concludes in Chicago on Thursday, and with it comes high-profile names as well as demonstrations.

The fourth night of the convention will be headlined by Vice President Kamala Harris. Another noticeable appearance will be former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who supported impeaching Donald Trump following the events of Jan. 6.

Check out our FOX 32 photo gallery below to see moments from Day 4 of the convention. This story will be updated as the night progresses.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 22: An attendee wears Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris-related apparel during the final day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Chicago DNC 2024 Videos

DNC Related Links

DNC Related Links

DNC Related Links

DNC Related Links