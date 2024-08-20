DNC in Chicago: Photos, videos capture Day 2 at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago on Tuesday, and with it comes high-profile names as well as demonstrations.
The second night of the convention will be headlined by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.
Check out our FOX 32 photo gallery below to see moments from Day 2 of the convention. This story will be updated as the night progresses.
Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris walks from her Osprey, Marine Two, on her way to a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Harris is traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to speak at a campaign event. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Martin Luther King III speaks on Kamala Harris nomination
Martin Luther King III talked about the historic nomination of Kamala Harris and the energy in the Demnocratic Party.
DNC impact on Chicago restaurants proving to be a mixed dish
Chicago restaurants have experienced ups and downs with the arrival of the Democratic National Convention.
‘Very tough election’: Former White House chief of staff Bill Daley on Kamalas chances
Bill Daley, the former White House chief of staff, sat down with FOX 32s Dawn Hasbrouck to discuss the 2024 presidential race.
Chicago firefighters march on the DNC over contract disputes
Chicago firefighters are rallying near the Democratic National Convention to draw attention to their contract fight with Mayor Brandon Johnson.
Gloria Allred talks abortion rights at the DNC
Renowned attorney Gloria Allred talks about the importance of abortion rights ahead of the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago DNC: Secret Service speaks on bomb threats around town
Several bomb threats were reported at Chicago hotels on Tuesday as the Democratic National Convention carries on.
Analyzing President Bidens Chicago DNC speech
FOX 32s Paris Schutz reflects on President Joe Bidens DNC speech in Chicago Monday night.
Investigation launched into Chicago bomb threats on second day of DNC
Chicago police are investigating after bomb threats were reported at several hotels on Chicagos Near West Side
United Center buzzing ahead of second night of DNC
Vice President Kamala Harris received a warm welcome Monday night. Former President Barack Obama will take the stage tonight with similar energy expected.
Peaceful protesters were not connected to DNC fence breach: CPD
Officials provided an update on DNC security Tuesday morning after a protest took a chaotic turn Monday. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said thousands of people gathered to march peacefully outside the United Center and a select few instigators were responsible for the breach.
Former CPD chief weighs in on DNC protests
Garry McCarthy, former Chicago Police Department superintendent, discussed how the department handled protesters breeching the DNC security perimeter near the United Center on Monday.
DNC Day 2 theme: A bold vision for Americas future
The theme for the second day of the DNC in Chicago is "A bold vision for Americas future." Both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are attempting to reach out to younger voters as they campaign.
‘He’s promising a bloodbath': Biden rips into Trump during DNC speech in Chicago
President Joe Biden delivered the headline address Monday night in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention.
Ashley Biden: ‘Dad, you are still my best friend’
President Joe Bidens daughter delivers remarks ahead of his speech at the DNC.
'We can't afford to lose': First Lady Dr. Jill Biden addresses DNC in Chicago
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke Monday in Chicago on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
Chicago DNC: Several arrested during protest chaos outside United Center
Chicago protesters breached a security fence outside the United Center on Monday as thousands inside prepared for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
DNC in Chicago: Hillary Clinton rouses Dems on Day 1 of convention
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was greeted with prolonged applause, saluted Kamala Harris while noting her potential to break the "highest, hardest glass ceiling" to become Americas first female president. Clinton was the Democratic nominee in 2016, but she lost that election to Trump.
Harris makes surprise appearance on DNCs first day
Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on DNCs first day and thanked President Biden for his historic leadership.
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton on why Kamala Harris can beat Donald Trump
FOX 32s Dawn Hasbrouck sat down with Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton to discuss Chicago hosting the DNC and why Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump in the general election.
Rev. Al Sharpton on the historic presidential nomination of Kamala Harris
Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., and his excitement for the Kamala Harris campaign.
DNC in Chicago: Rev. Jesse Jackson receives standing ovation on first night of convention
Rev. Jesse Jackson, joined on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton, made an appearance during the first night at the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.
‘Greatest fricken city in the world’: Chicago mayor welcomes delegates at United Center
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Monday at the DNC to welcome all the delegates.
