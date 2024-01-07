Week in Review: Most dangerous neighborhoods • winning lotto tickets • winter weather finally hits Chicago

Chicago's top 10 most dangerous neighborhoods were ranked by PropertyClub, two lottery tickets worth $425,000 each were sold in two suburbs, and winter has finally arrived with a few more significant systems bringing snow our way.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. These are Chicago's 10 most dangerous neighborhoods, according to PropertyClub While Chicago is known for its summer fun, harsh winters, sports, entertainment, food scene, and diversity, its reputation has also been plagued by crime. However, data from the Chicago Police Department reported shootings and homicides were down in 2023 compared to the year prior.

2. Two $425,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Chicago area Two winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $425,000 each were sold in two Chicago suburbs to ring in the New Year.

The two tickets matched all five numbers in the Saturday evening drawing. The winning numbers were 5-12-15-22-28.

3. Winter is making a comeback! We have several snow chances in the next 7 days Hold onto your snow hats because the real drama unfolds early next week.

Monday during the day is looking relatively tranquil, but we're keeping a close eye on a storm system that could begin Monday night through Wednesday.

For the most recent forecast on the upcoming winter storm click HERE.

4. Chicago man charged with murder in connection with Cicero shooting A Chicago man was arrested Saturday in connection with a recent shooting in Cicero that led to another man's death.

Jason Eady, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X Felony.

5. Police chase: Illinois driver leads Wisconsin police on pursuit across state border Wisconsin police chased an Illinois resident from Kenosha, across the state border, into Lake County last week.

Kenosha police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road on Friday, Dec. 29.

6. Indiana man trapped in wrecked truck for nearly a week breaks his silence Matt Reum, the man trapped in his wrecked truck for nearly a week in Indiana, is breaking his silence after being found by good Samaritans last week when his truck went off the Interstate 94 bridge in Portage County.

Surviving inside for six days, Reum posted on Facebook on Sunday for the first time since his rescue, expressing gratitude for the support and generosity he received.

7. Mount Prospect man charged in deadly stabbing at Burger King A Mount Prospect man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing inside a Burger King Wednesday in suburban Des Plaines.

Antonio Solorio, 42, allegedly stabbed and killed 28-year-old Mario Jara-Antemante inside the restaurant at 860 S. Elmhurst Road, according to Des Plaines police.

8. Chicago weather: Winter one-two punch could be coming Winter has been a breeze so far for Chicago. Every day that goes by sparing us snow and bitter cold makes me more anxious about what is to come.

When will our luck run out? We have seen just over an inch of snow since Dec.1 which means we are now running nearly 9 inches below average in terms of snowfall.

9. Stellantis withdraws from Chicago Auto Show, marking first absence in almost a century Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and Dodge, has announced its decision to skip the Chicago Auto Show this year.

This marks the first time in almost a century that Chrysler and Dodge vehicles won't be present at the event, impacting the popular Jeep test track as well.

(Clockwise) Yonathan Barrios-Hernandez, Maria Codreanu, Deimar Elena Gomez Boemont, Larry Hamersly, Kiara Harris, Jose Raphael Suarez-Silva, Maria Jeane Puentez, Gheorghe Poenaru, Christian Perez-Aguilera, and Victor Matamoros

10. 15 charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses over last 5 days Fifteen individuals have been charged with stealing from retail establishments over the last five days in DuPage County.

"Make no mistake, just because the holiday shopping season is nearing a close, our efforts to protect our businesses and patrons will not diminish," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.