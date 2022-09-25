Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail

Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Woman pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier then pretended she didn't know the child: prosecutors — Bail was denied for the woman who was charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier, leaving him in "very critical" condition.

Victoria Moreno, 34, is accused of pushing the boy into the water and not attempting to rescue him around 1 p.m. Monday near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The child vomited twice and sank before witnesses could throw in a floatation device. The defendant did nothing to help, according to surveillance video and witnesses.

2. Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize — Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday.

The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won, have elected to remain anonymous, but said they are "over the moon" with their huge victory.

"They stopped into the Speedway in Des Plaines and grabbed a Mega Millions ticket while they were there," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said. "That turned out to be an absolutely life changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34 billion jackpot win."

3. Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail — Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses.

So far, 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation dubbed "Operation Triple P."

Police are still searching for another 10 individuals wanted for the same crimes.

4. Orland Park implements new policy that will bypass SAFE-T Act — Orland Park announced a new policing program Monday night that will bypass the SAFE-T Act.

The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that would make two Orland Park police officers part-time ATF agents, Pekau said.

This would allow the local officers to take applicable cases directly to the Assistant U.S. Attorney.

5. Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year.

Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.

According to the Patch, Fears is roughly 5'5 and has a deformity to his right hand. He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

(Oak Lawn Police Department)

6. These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available — There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed.

According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.

Illinois Lottery

7. 'They need to know Myron was well-loved': Mother of man found shot in burning car urges change on South Side — Myron Richardson often bought his mother roses, so his friends and family stood on Doty Avenue on the Far South Side recently holding bunches of red and white balloons on what would’ve been his 21st birthday.

It has been over a year since Richardson was shot to death, and his mother Carmela Richardson wonders if she will ever see justice. That’s why she’s seeking a little justice of her own, here in the 12100 block of South Doty Avenue where her son was killed.

Richardson is pressing to have the stretch named after her son, and she’s asking city officials to make the street safer with cameras and lights.

Myron Richardson

8. Race for Illinois governor between Pritzker, Bailey closer than 4 years ago, new poll shows — A voter opinion survey done for Republican Darren Bailey's campaign shows Gov. JB Pritzker with a lead. But it's closer than the landslide, 16 percentage points, Democrat Pritzker won by four years ago.

Celebrating an endorsement Monday from the Laborers International Union, Gov. Pritzker recalled how in 2018 he defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner by a margin of 55 percent to 39 percent.

"We crushed Bruce Rauner by the largest margin against an incumbent governor in state history," Pritzker said.

A survey done Sept. 8-10 for the current Republican nominee found Pritzker at 44%, Bailey 37% and libertarian Scott Schluter 8%.

9. 'It's traumatizing': 4 found dead at Oak Forest home after barricade situation, fire — The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed four people are dead in connection to a barricade situation and house fire in Oak Forest Friday morning.

Oak Forest police responded to domestic disturbance call at a home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 6:35 a.m.

When police arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds in the driveway and a third victim in the roadway south of the home.

10. Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn — A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon.

Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Khalil Gilmore, 20

11. FDA sounds alarm over TikTok challenge that involves cooking chicken in Nyquil — Another warning is surfacing about a TikTok challenge that people cooked up earlier this year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling the Nyquil challenge foul, telling people not to try it because it could be deadly.

Many videos of the challenge have been pulled from the social media site.