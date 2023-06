32 to do: Fourth of July fireworks in Chicago 2023

Fourth of July is quickly approaching and the Chicago area is ready to celebrate with fireworks.

Here is a list of popping events happening in Chicagoland:

Fireworks from Navy Pier. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Navy Pier

What: Summer fireworks at Navy Pier through Labor Day weekend

When: 9 p.m. July 1 (more dates every Wednesday and Saturday in the summer)

Where: 600 East Grand Avenue

Details: navypier.org

Bridgeview

What: 3rd of July Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Commissioners Park, 8100 South Beloit Avenue

Details: bridgeviewparkdistrict.com

Burr Ridge

What: Pleasant Dale Park District Fireworks

When: 5:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Walker Park, 7425 South Wolf Road

Details: pdparks.org

Chicago Heights

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. July 3

Where: Bloom High School's North Soccer Field

Details: cityofchicagoheights.org

Des Plaines

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. July 2

Where: Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road

Details: desplaines.org

Elgin

What: Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Details: cityofelgin.org

Elk Grove Village

What: Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert

When: Around 8 p.m. July 4

Where: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive

Details: elkgrove.org

Evanston

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Evanston lakefront

Details: evanston4th.org

Glencoe

What: Party in the Park

When: 9 p.m. July 3

Where: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Avenue

Details: villageofglencoe.org

Glenview

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Boulevard

Details: glenviewparks.org

Lemont

What: Independence Day Extravaganza

When: July 3, party begins at 4 p.m., fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 16028 127th St.

Details: lemontparkdistrict.org

Mount Prospect

What: 83rd Annual 4th of July Festival

When: 9:30 p.m. on June 30 and July 4

Where: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road

Details: mplions.org

Northbrook

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9 p.m. July 4

Where: Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields

Details: northbrook4thofjuly.com

Orland Park

What: Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Centennial Park, 15600 West Avenue

Details: orlandpark.org

Palatine

What: Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Community Park, 262 East Palatine Road

Details: palatinejaycees.org

Palos Heights

What: Independence Day Family Celebration

When: 9:15 p.m. July 3

Where: Memorial Park, 7607 W. College Drive

Details: palosheights.org

Park Ridge

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street

Details: prparks.org

Wilmette

What: Fun & Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Gillson Park

Details: wilmettepark.org

Winnetka

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road

Details: winpark.org/events

Bensenville

What: LibertyFest 2022

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Public Works Facility, 717 E Jefferson Street

Details: bensenville.il.us

Downers Grove/Woodridge

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Corner of 75th Street and Lemont Road

Details: events.downers.us

Glen Ellyn

What: Glen Ellyn's 4th of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Glen Ellyn Road

Details: glenellyn4thofjuly.org

Itasca

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 10 p.m. July 4

Where: Hamilton Lake, I-390 and Park Boulevard

Details: itasca.com

Lisle

What: Lisle's Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 3

Where: Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle

Details: villageoflisle.org

Lombard

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue

Details: villageoflombard.org

Aurora

What: Aurora’s Fourth Of July Celebration fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Best viewing can be found at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway (gates open at 7 p.m.), and McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave.

Details: aurora-il.org

Huntley

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Deicke Park, 11419 IL-47

Details: huntley.il.us

Deerfield

What: Deerfield Family Days fireworks

When: Dusk, July 3

Where: Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.

Details: deerfield.il.us

Fox Lake

What: Celebrate Fox Lake

When: 9:30 p.m. July 1

Where: Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Boulevard

Details: foxlake.org

Mundelein

What: Mundelein Community Days Fireworks Show

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St.

Details: mundelein.org

Round Lake

What: Beach Fest

When: 9:15 p.m. July 1

Where: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way

Details: rlapd.org

Waukgean

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Waukegan Harbor and Marina, 55 South Harbor Place

Details: waukeganhbarbor.com

Zion

What: Independece Day Celebration

When: 9:30 p.m. June 29

Where: Zion Park District Bandshell, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive

Details: zionparkdistrict.com

Crystal Lake

What: Fireworks and Concert

When: Dusk July 2

Where: Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive

Details: crystallakeparks.org

Fox River Grove

What: Independence Day Fireworks

When: 6 p.m. July 6

Where: Picnic Grove Park

Details: facebook.com/frgliving

Spring Grove

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Thelen Park and Spring Grove Park

Details: sg4thofjuly.com

Woodstock

What: Fourth of July Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road

Details: woodstockil.gov

Beecher

What: 4th of July Festival Fireworks

When: 9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Firemen's Park, 675 Penfield Street

Details: villageofbeecher.org

Bolingbrook

What: 4th of July Fireworks

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Details: bolingbrook.com

Frankfort

What: Fourth of July Celebration

When: Dusk, July 4

Where: Main Park, 200 S. Locust Street

Details: frankfortparks.org

New Lenox

What: Independence Day Celebration fireworks

When: 9:15 p.m. July 4

Where: New Lenox Commons, 101 Veterans Parkway in New Lenox

Details: newlenox.net

Romeoville

What: Independence Day celebrations with three simultaneous fireworks shows

When: July 3. All three shows start at 9:30 p.m.

Where: 3 locations — Discovery Park, at 300 S. Highpoint Drive; Volunteer Park, at 1100 Murphy Drive; and Lukancic Middle School, at 725 Normantown Road

Details: romeoville.org